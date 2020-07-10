Tickets on sale for second Sydney SuperSprint

The first tickets have gone on sale for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint set to take place next weekend.

Grandstand tickets have gone on sale and are limited in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Further details are expected to be released on Monday next week confirming details for general admission tickets.

Discussions with relevant state and federal health authorities are still ongoing to determine guidelines for the trackside embankments.

All tickets will need to be pre-purchased as no tickets will be available upon entry.

“We’re thrilled to be back racing under lights in 2020 and it’s a real boost to have fans in the

grandstand,” Seamer said.

“Tickets are limited, so get in as soon as you can for this unique, day-night event.”

The second Sydney SuperSprint event will be the first event this year that fans can attend since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Next weekend’s two-day event will see racing take place under lights on Saturday with day racing on Sunday.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be supported by the combined Dunlop Super2 Series/Super 3 Series.