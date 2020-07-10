LATEST

Ricciardo crashes early in Practice 2 > View

Horner: Vettel return ‘a definite no’ > View

Formula 1 adds Mugello, Sochi to 2020 calendar > View

Tickets on sale for second Sydney SuperSprint > View

VIDEO: Feeney cuts first Super2 laps at SMP > View

Vettel would ‘probably’ return to Red Bull if drive on offer > View

Team Sydney searching for number one mechanic > View

How Indy Lights crash scuppered NASCAR chance for Morris > View

ON THIS DAY: July 10 > View

Grid takes shape for Super2/Super3 at SMP > View

Motorsport Australia confirms Shannons SMP date change > View

Haas resolves brake issues for Styrian Grand Prix > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Ricciardo crashes early in Practice 2

Ricciardo crashes early in Practice 2

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 10th July, 2020 - 11:27pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Daniel Ricciardo’s damaged Renault pic: Fox Sports

Daniel Ricciardo has had a sizeable crash less than a quarter of an hour into Practice 2 for the Styrian Grand Prix.

In a pivotal session which could decide the starting grid for Sunday’s race, given forecasts of extreme weather around Spielberg, the Australian went into the barriers heavily at Turn 9 of the Red Bull Ring.

Ricciardo had lost the rear end of his R.S.20 early into the Jochen Rindt Kurve and slid backwards across the gravel trap, the manner in which it impacted the tyre wall.

He was able to extricate himself from the #3 Renault, which had obvious damage front and rear, and walk gingerly to the Medical Car.

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez had just gone fastest when the red flag was called for the crash, while Ricciardo has no time to his name.

Ricciardo slides off pic: Fox Sports

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com