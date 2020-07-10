LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 10

By

Friday 10th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 10.

2018: Winterbottom: One of the hardest days I’ve had

Mark Winterbottom declared he’d never driven a car which felt ‘that bad’ after struggling to finish just outside the top 10 in Race 18 at the Watpac Townsville 400.

2015: Upgraded engine for Rick Kelly in Townsville

Rick Kelly has an upgraded Nissan engine at his disposal this weekend as the former champion aims to build on recent podium finishes.

2010: Whincup crushes the field in Townsville

Jamie Whincup has dominated the opening race of the Sucrogen Townsville 400, leading almost every lap of the 72-lap event.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

