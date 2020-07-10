LATEST

Grid takes shape for Super2/Super3 at SMP

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 10th July, 2020 - 11:37am

Share:

LinkedIn

Super2 Series leader Brodie Kostecki

The combined grid for next weekend’s Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series round at Sydney Motorsport Park presently stands at 25 cars.

The field, which has been announced via Supercars’ official website, is comprised of 14 cars from the Super2 Series and 11 from the Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Cars Series which will form the Super3 class for the remainder of the season.

Super2 is up one in net terms from Round 1 in Adelaide, with the addition of Anderson Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham in an ex-Walkinshaw Racing VF Commodore and an as yet unconfirmed second FGX Falcon of Matt Chahda Motorsport which was tested earlier this week at Winton.

Kurt Kostecki, who returned to competing as Kostecki Brothers Racing in February’s season-opener, is an omission.

Five Super2 teams will also field cars in Super3, including the debuts of former Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series competitor Jaylyn Robotham in an MW Motorsport FG Falcon and Declan Fraser in another ex-Ford Performance Racing car, out of Anderson Motorsport.

Image Racing, like MWM, has also brought one of its FGs up from Victoria with Erebus Academy driver Jack Sipp to get behind the wheel, while Brad Jones Racing continues to field Madeline Stewart and Matt Stone Racing similarly retains Jason Gomersall and Chris Smerdon in its line-up.

Eggleston Motorsport’s Brodie Kostecki holds a narrow series lead over MWM’s Thomas Randle after they split the spoils, two race wins to one in favour of the former, in Adelaide.

The combined grid will contest a pair of 30-minute races as the sole support category of the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, with first track activity being its opening practice session on Saturday, July 18 at 10:15 local time/AEST.

Entry list: Super2 Round 2/Super3 Round 1, Sydney Motorsport Park

Super2
5 Tickford Racing Falcon FGX Broc Feeney
7 Anderson Motorsport Commodore VF Tyler Everingham
10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Commodore VF Angelo Mouzouris
11 Brema Group Racing Commodore VF Zane Morse
14 Brad Jones Racing Commodore VF Josh Fife
16 MW Motorsport Altima Thomas Randle
18 Matt Chahda Motorsport Falcon FGX Matt Chahda
31 MW Motorsport Altima Jayden Ojeda
38 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore VF Brodie Kostecki
49 Image Racing Commodore VF Jordan Boys
54 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore VF Jack Perkins
78 MW Motorsport Altima Zak Best
999 Erebus Motorsport Commodore VF Will Brown
TBC Matt Chahda Motorsport Falcon FGX TBC
Super3
8 Brad Jones Racing Commodore VE II Madeline Stewart
17 TFMaintenance Falcon BF Jason Foley
28 MW Motorsport Falcon FG Jaylyn Robotham
35 Matt Stone Racing Falcon FG Jason Gomersall
39 Matt Stone Racing Falcon FG Chris Smerdon
66 Image Racing Falcon FG Jack Sipp
69 Mac Motorsport Falcon FG Jon McCorkindale
75 B Strong Electrical Commodore VE Brendan Strong
77 Morcomm Motorsports Communications Commodore VE Jim Pollicina
219 Masterton Motorsports Commodore VE James Masterton
777 Anderson Motorsport Falcon FG Declan Fraser

