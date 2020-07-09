LATEST

VIDEO: Tickford mechanic recalls rush for the border > View

No new restrictions but Supercars border teams put on ‘high alert’ > View

More F1 races could be announced 'next week' > View

Webber: Ricciardo may have ‘dodged a bullet’ by missing Ferrari seat > View

Victorian Supercars teams defend border dash > View

Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault > View

Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival > View

ON THIS DAY: July 8 > View

VIDEO: Norris' first F1 podium from behind the scenes > View

BJR in firing line as NSW border towns face restrictions > View

Morris: Queensland could become temporary Supercars hub > View

Webber: Vettel better off to call it quits with Ferrari early > View

Home » News » Supercars » VIDEO: Tickford mechanic recalls rush for the border

VIDEO: Tickford mechanic recalls rush for the border

By

Thursday 9th July, 2020 - 1:16pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Tickford Racing Chief Mechanic Ben Milton has recounted the rush to pack up the team’s five-car fleet and relocate to temporary lodgings at Sydney Motorsport Park.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com