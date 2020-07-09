LATEST

VIDEO: Inside the Kelly Racing barn turned workshop > View

TCR Australia opener set for date shift > View

Wakefield Park offers to house displaced Supercars teams > View

Percat takes dog Nelson on tour with go-kart in tow > View

VIDEO: Tickford mechanic recalls rush for the border > View

No new restrictions but Supercars border teams put on ‘high alert’ > View

More F1 races could be announced 'next week' > View

Webber: Ricciardo may have ‘dodged a bullet’ by missing Ferrari seat > View

Victorian Supercars teams defend border dash > View

Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault > View

Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival > View

ON THIS DAY: July 8 > View

Home » News » National » TCR » TCR Australia opener set for date shift

TCR Australia opener set for date shift

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 9th July, 2020 - 3:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

TCR Australia’s inaugural season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park

The opening rounds of TCR Australia and the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship are set for a date shift due to Melbourne’s latest ‘stay at home’ orders.

Having been part of the abandoned Australian Grand Prix event, the former as a non-championship TCR Asia-Pacific Cup event, both were to have seen their first races of 2020 at Sydney Motorsport Park next month with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Speedcafe.com understands that the event will be delayed slightly given that the August 14-16 date falls just inside the six-week shutdown of the Victorian capital.

When approached for comment, the Australian Racing Group issued a brief comment from CEO Matt Braid foreshadowing a possible move.

“We are currently working with Motorsport Australia to understand the impact that the Victorian lockdown will have on the first round at Sydney Motorsport Park,” said Braid.

“We are looking at what possible options might available in the form of exemptions or permits for Victorian based teams or alternatively, if we need to re-schedule the date of the event completely.”

It is believed that confirmation of the date change could come as soon as tomorrow.

New South Wales closed its border with Victoria earlier this week in response to what has been widely described as a ‘second wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic in the southern state.

As of midnight this morning, residents of the Melbourne metropolitan area and the Mitchell Shire are allowed to leave their homes only for shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study and work.

Victorian-based Virgin Australia Supercars Championship are currently domiciled at Sydney Motorsport Park or, in the case of Kelly Racing, on a family farm just north of the border near Mildura.

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com