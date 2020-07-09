LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 9

By

Thursday 9th July, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 9.

2016: Burgess scores Supercars Commission seat

Holden Racing Team boss Adrian Burgess is set to join the Supercars Commission following a key team owners’ meeting in Townsville.

2015: Marcos Ambrose to sit out Townsville practice

Townsville’s Reid Park street circuit appears set to remain the only current championship venue where Marcos Ambrose has not driven a V8 Supercar.

2012: Villeneuve could return to V8s for Queensland Raceway

Jacques Villeneuve could be back in a V8 Supercar as soon as the next event at Queensland Raceway.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

