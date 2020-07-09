Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 9.
2016: Burgess scores Supercars Commission seat
Holden Racing Team boss Adrian Burgess is set to join the Supercars Commission following a key team owners’ meeting in Townsville.
2015: Marcos Ambrose to sit out Townsville practice
Townsville’s Reid Park street circuit appears set to remain the only current championship venue where Marcos Ambrose has not driven a V8 Supercar.
2012: Villeneuve could return to V8s for Queensland Raceway
Jacques Villeneuve could be back in a V8 Supercar as soon as the next event at Queensland Raceway.
