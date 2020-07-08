Sydney schedule released, two races for Super2/Super3

Supercars has released its full schedule for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, which includes two races for the Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.

Super2/Super3 will have a 40-minute practice session in the morning followed by a second practice session of the same length at midday.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend will run for 15 minutes and will include both series.

The first 18-lap race will take place at 17:05 local time/AEST as a precursor to Race 10 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Super2/Super3 will then go straight into qualifying on Sunday morning, which will be another 15-minute session.

Race 2 will take place at 13:45 and will once again last 18 laps.

The format from the first to the second Sydney Motorsport Park event remains largely unchanged for Supercars.

However, Race 10 will take place at 18:25 on Saturday.

Race 11 and Race 12 of the season takes place on Sunday at 12:25 and 14:50 respectively.

In line with the previous round, each race will last 32 laps.

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, takes place on July 18-19.