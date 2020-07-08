LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 8

Wednesday 8th July, 2020 - 3:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 8.

2017: McLaughlin cruises to victory as Coulthard hits trouble

Scott McLaughlin assumed the Supercars championship lead after cruising to victory in the opening 200km heat of the Watpac Townsville 400.

2016: Kosteckis assessing Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Supercars rookie Kurt Kostecki says that his run in Team 18’s Holden in Townsville will be a litmus test for a wildcard entry into the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

2012: David Reynolds takes maiden V8 pole in Townsville

David Reynolds has taken a career first V8 Supercars pole position ahead of Race 15 at the Sucrogen Townsville 400 this afternoon.

