Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 8.
2017: McLaughlin cruises to victory as Coulthard hits trouble
Scott McLaughlin assumed the Supercars championship lead after cruising to victory in the opening 200km heat of the Watpac Townsville 400.
2016: Kosteckis assessing Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars rookie Kurt Kostecki says that his run in Team 18’s Holden in Townsville will be a litmus test for a wildcard entry into the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
2012: David Reynolds takes maiden V8 pole in Townsville
David Reynolds has taken a career first V8 Supercars pole position ahead of Race 15 at the Sucrogen Townsville 400 this afternoon.
