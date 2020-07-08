LATEST

Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival > View

ON THIS DAY: July 8 > View

VIDEO: Norris' first F1 podium from behind the scenes > View

BJR in firing line as NSW border towns face restrictions > View

Morris: Queensland could become temporary Supercars hub > View

Webber: Vettel better off to call it quits with Ferrari early > View

Sydney schedule released, two races for Super2/Super3 > View

O’Keeffe and King claim Bathurst wins in TCR eSeries > View

Dementia research fellowship fast-tracked by Jackie Stewart > View

Williams encouraged by quality of investment interest > View

Mercedes in ‘race against time’ to resolve gearbox woes > View

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 > View

Home » News » National » Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival

Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 8th July, 2020 - 4:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Two iconic Holden Commodores of the Gourp C era will take to Mount Panorama in 2020

Two Holden Commodores driven by Allan Grice and Peter Janson will join the Holden Bathurst Revival at this year’s inaugural Bathurst International.

The Craven Mild VC Commodore and Cadbury Schweppes VH Commodore both raced during the Group C era of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Owned and driven by Gary Chick, the ex-Grice car is the oldest Group C specification Holden VC Commodore in existence.

The car retains its original colour scheme that it was raced with in the 1980 edition of the Bathurst 1000 with Grice and John Smith at the wheel.

This year’s Bathurst International will mark 40 years since the car first raced on the hallowed Mount Panorama circuit.

The ex-Janson car, which began life as a VC Commodore, is owned by Jamie Hodgson.

Allan Grice’s Craven Mild Commodore VC

Janson raced the car in the 1980 Bathurst 1000 alongside Larry Perkins, finishing runner-up to Holden Dealer Team duo Peter Brock and Jim Richards who were also in a VC Commodore.

The car was later converted to VH specification and finished fourth in the 1983 Bathurst 1000.

“I’ve owned the VH Commodore since 1985,” said Hodgson.

“It still has the original paint. I’ve never had that car at Bathurst before. It’s going to be great to get the Group C car there, with all of its history and see how it handles the track.”

Eligibility for the Holden Bathurst Revival extends to Holdens from almost every circuit racing category that the marque has been represented in.

That includes grassroots categories, Group N and Improved Production/Club Cars, as well as series no longer contested such as V8 Utes, Commodore Cup and Future Tourers.

The Bathurst International will be held on November 12-15 and will include live and free coverage on the Seven Network.

The ex-Peter Janson Holden Commodore

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com