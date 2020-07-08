Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival

Two Holden Commodores driven by Allan Grice and Peter Janson will join the Holden Bathurst Revival at this year’s inaugural Bathurst International.

The Craven Mild VC Commodore and Cadbury Schweppes VH Commodore both raced during the Group C era of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Owned and driven by Gary Chick, the ex-Grice car is the oldest Group C specification Holden VC Commodore in existence.

The car retains its original colour scheme that it was raced with in the 1980 edition of the Bathurst 1000 with Grice and John Smith at the wheel.

This year’s Bathurst International will mark 40 years since the car first raced on the hallowed Mount Panorama circuit.

The ex-Janson car, which began life as a VC Commodore, is owned by Jamie Hodgson.

Janson raced the car in the 1980 Bathurst 1000 alongside Larry Perkins, finishing runner-up to Holden Dealer Team duo Peter Brock and Jim Richards who were also in a VC Commodore.

The car was later converted to VH specification and finished fourth in the 1983 Bathurst 1000.

“I’ve owned the VH Commodore since 1985,” said Hodgson.

“It still has the original paint. I’ve never had that car at Bathurst before. It’s going to be great to get the Group C car there, with all of its history and see how it handles the track.”

Eligibility for the Holden Bathurst Revival extends to Holdens from almost every circuit racing category that the marque has been represented in.

That includes grassroots categories, Group N and Improved Production/Club Cars, as well as series no longer contested such as V8 Utes, Commodore Cup and Future Tourers.

The Bathurst International will be held on November 12-15 and will include live and free coverage on the Seven Network.