Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault

The Renault F1 Team has confirmed two-time champion Fernando Alonso will return to the Enstone outfit in 2021.

Next year’s Formula 1 season will mark the first time since 2018 that Alonso has raced in the world championship.

It will be the third stint for the Spaniard at the Enstone-based team having raced for them between 2003-2006 and 2008-2009.

Alonso famously won the 2005 and 2006 drivers’ championships, beating Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher respectively to the two tiles.

Despite driving for world champion teams McLaren and Ferrari since his two titles, Alonso has never replicated his success with either outfit.

After a four-year stint with the mostly Honda-powered (2015-2017) and briefly Renault-powered (2018) McLaren team, Alonso departed Formula 1 to chase other ventures.

Since then he has won the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans on two occasions.

