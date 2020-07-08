LATEST

Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault > View

Grice and Janson Group C Commodores join Bathurst Revival > View

ON THIS DAY: July 8 > View

VIDEO: Norris' first F1 podium from behind the scenes > View

BJR in firing line as NSW border towns face restrictions > View

Morris: Queensland could become temporary Supercars hub > View

Webber: Vettel better off to call it quits with Ferrari early > View

Sydney schedule released, two races for Super2/Super3 > View

O’Keeffe and King claim Bathurst wins in TCR eSeries > View

Dementia research fellowship fast-tracked by Jackie Stewart > View

Williams encouraged by quality of investment interest > View

Mercedes in ‘race against time’ to resolve gearbox woes > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault

Confirmed: Alonso to make F1 return with Renault

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 8th July, 2020 - 9:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Fernando Alonso will return to Renault in 2021

The Renault F1 Team has confirmed two-time champion Fernando Alonso will return to the Enstone outfit in 2021.

Next year’s Formula 1 season will mark the first time since 2018 that Alonso has raced in the world championship.

It will be the third stint for the Spaniard at the Enstone-based team having raced for them between 2003-2006 and 2008-2009.

Alonso famously won the 2005 and 2006 drivers’ championships, beating Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher respectively to the two tiles.

Despite driving for world champion teams McLaren and Ferrari since his two titles, Alonso has never replicated his success with either outfit.

After a four-year stint with the mostly Honda-powered (2015-2017) and briefly Renault-powered (2018) McLaren team, Alonso departed Formula 1 to chase other ventures.

Since then he has won the FIA World Endurance Championship with Toyota Gazoo Racing as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans on two occasions.

More to follow…

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com