BJR in firing line as NSW border towns face restrictions

New South Wales border communities face the prospect of new restrictions being introduced as early as tomorrow, which could have ramifications for Albury-based Supercars team Brad Jones Racing.

Earlier this week the border between Victoria and New South Wales was closed, which led to an exodus of Supercars teams out of Melbourne.

Erebus Motorsport, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United have all relocated temporarily to Sydney Motorsport Park for at least two weeks.

Kelly Racing has also relocated to a farm several kilometres north of Mildura on the New South Wales side of the border.

While restrictions announced earlier this week only meant Melbourne-based drivers Todd Hazelwood and Nick Percat had to move to Albury, new restrictions could see Brad Jones Racing forced to consider relocating.

Today New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian earmarked the possibility of further restrictions for border towns, including Albury.

Brad Jones Racing lies on the New South Wales side of the border adjacent to Victorian town Wodonga.

As of July 7 at 23:59 local time/AEST, those from Wodonga cannot enter Albury without an exemption.

Berejiklian said those living in border towns should not travel to other parts of New South Wales unless absolutely necessary.

To combat the coronavirus threat, Berejiklian has signalled new coronavirus restrictions could be introduced as soon as tomorrow, which would effectively isolate Albury to protect greater New South Wales.

“I do want to send a very strong warning,” Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

“The probability of contagion in New South Wales, given what’s happening in Victoria, is extremely high.

“The probability that we need to be tougher on those border restrictions is extremely high.

“I ask everybody in those border communities, including residents in New South Wales who live in Albury or Wagga or other places across the border, do not travel to other parts of New South Wales unless you absolutely have to.

“If you are an Albury resident, we do not recommend you travelling to other parts of New South Wales and if we feel in the next few days, or as early as tomorrow, that we need to further protect the community, we will consider what we do north of Albury.

“Now, I know that’s an imposition also for people who live in other parts of New South Wales, but my strong warning to people in New South Wales is do not travel to those border communities unless you absolutely have to.”

Berejiklian said she had received information that at least one person in Wodonga, adjacent to Albury, had contracted coronavirus.

The Premier said the government will consider what further action it takes to ensure a “bubble” between adjacent border towns like Albury and Wodonga is maintained.

“For communities like Wagga and others who have close interaction with people in Albury, I ask you not to visit those border communities from other parts of New South Wales unless you absolutely have to,” said Berejiklian.

“And similarly, we say to New South Wales residents who live in those communities, do not live outside your border communities unless it’s absolutely necessary. Otherwise, we will need to take further action, which could further compromise your ability to move freely.”

Berejiklian said she expected to have more details by tomorrow morning.

Team owner Brad Jones could not be reached for comment.