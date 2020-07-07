LATEST

VIDEO: Relocating Kelly Racing to NSW in 10 hours > View

Victorian Supercars teams arrive in Sydney > View

Melbourne put back into lockdown for six weeks > View

Last chance to own Lowndes’ tyres > View

POLL: Should Supercars run Formula E-style Sydney hub? > View

Supercars tyre supply no issue for Dunlop despite border lockdowns > View

OPINION: Get it done! > View

Motorsport Australia boss admits border dash 'not a great situation' > View

Super2/Super3 locked in for Sydney > View

Schenken will need travel ban permit to oversee Sydney Supercars event > View

Ferrari looking to fast track updates > View

Supercars fraternity hails Victorian teams for major move > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Relocating Kelly Racing to NSW in 10 hours

VIDEO: Relocating Kelly Racing to NSW in 10 hours

By

Tuesday 7th July, 2020 - 6:10pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch the Kelly Racing crew frantically pack their Ford Mustang pair and make a last-minute move from Victoria to New South Wales in time for the border closure.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com