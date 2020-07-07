Watch the Kelly Racing crew frantically pack their Ford Mustang pair and make a last-minute move from Victoria to New South Wales in time for the border closure.
VIDEO: Relocating Kelly Racing to NSW in 10 hours > View
Victorian Supercars teams arrive in Sydney > View
Melbourne put back into lockdown for six weeks > View
Last chance to own Lowndes’ tyres > View
POLL: Should Supercars run Formula E-style Sydney hub? > View
Supercars tyre supply no issue for Dunlop despite border lockdowns > View
Motorsport Australia boss admits border dash 'not a great situation' > View
Super2/Super3 locked in for Sydney > View
Schenken will need travel ban permit to oversee Sydney Supercars event > View
Ferrari looking to fast track updates > View
Supercars fraternity hails Victorian teams for major move > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]