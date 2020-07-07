Supercars fraternity hails Victorian teams for major move

Social media has lit up with praise for Victorian-based Supercars teams and drivers who made a last-minute move to New South Wales overnight.

Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United are all set to move into Sydney Motorsport Park this week following an 11th-hour border closure.

Brad Jones Racing drivers Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood have also been forced to move with a border closure coming into effect for Melburnians from 23:59 local time/AEST on July 6.

The border will be closed to all Victorians from 23:59 local time/AEST on July 7.

In the wake of yesterday’s move, Scott McLaughlin voiced his appreciation for the Victorian-based teams.

The two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winner was one of a host of drivers, teams, and personalities connected with the sport to express their thanks.

“‪Don’t ever question the commitment some drivers, crew members and (families) have for our sport,” McLaughlin wrote.

“What the Victorian teams have sacrificed, allows the sport we love (to) continue, provide entertainment for us all, and a job for (the) majority of the people in Supercars. Thank you.”

Supercars presenter Riana Crehan also paid tribute to those affected by the sudden move.

“My heart is with all the Vic drivers/team personnel right now,” she wrote.

“This has been the most stressful time of our lives and it’s just got a whole lot scarier a for you.

“Support each other, reach out if you need. This is not a normal time and it’s ok to feel unsure.

Likewise to all the families that have just said goodbye to their dads, mums for an unknown time. Lots of love to you all.”

Tickford Racing driver Lee Holdsworth was among those forced to move out of Melbourne not knowing when he’ll be back home.

“Leaving home without a return date is strange,” he tweeted.

“Might be weeks, might be months! Some big sacrifices from all team members so we can keep doing what we love.”

It’s not yet known how long the teams will be based out of Sydney Motorsport Park for, but the move ensures the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint can go ahead on July 18-19.

