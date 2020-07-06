RBHRT will help Victorian teams ‘wherever we can’

Supercars team boss Roland Dane says he is willing to help Victorian teams affected by the sudden move to New South Wales where possible.

Five teams based out of Victoria made a last-minute move out of the state following the announcement interstate travel would be restricted from July 6.

New South Wales has designated Melbourne a hot spot, forcing teams and drivers to leave Victoria and cross the border by 23:59 local time/AEST on Monday.

By Tuesday at 23:59 local time/AEST, the New South Wales border will be shut to everyone from Victoria.

Team 18, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United have all made the interstate move overnight.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com following the announcement, the Red Bull Holden Racing Team boss said he would help teams where possible.

“We’ll help wherever we can,” said Dane.

“I just haven’t spoken to them yet. We can’t help everyone, there’ll be people I’m sure who can lend a hand.”

Dane has already offered his assistance to Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt, who will move his team to a temporary base at Sydney Motorsport Park this week alongside the other teams.

Dane, whose Triple Eight Race Engineering team is based south of Brisbane in Banyo, said he’d be willing to provide the Team 18 customer squad with personnel if they were needed.

“Firstly we owe it to him to see if he needs our help at all,” Dane added.

“Charlie is a good customer, I have asked him if we can help in any way to let us know.

“Whether he wants to find people or have somewhere for his cars up here, we’ll do whatever we can to assist him.”

Asked whether the Triple Eight base could house other teams, Dane said, “We’d certainly be able to house a couple, which we’d offered to Team 18.

“If they need them or not, I’m not sure, it remains to be seen. We can certainly do a couple.

“I think places to houses cars is not an issue, there are plenty of places, it’s more the logistical issues forced by people not being able to travel.”

The Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint is set to take place on July 18-19 at Sydney Motorsport Park.