Last chance to own Lowndes’ tyres

Fans have just a few hours to bid on the two rear tyres off Craig Lowndes’ car from his last ever full-time Supercars championship event at Newcastle in 2018.

The tyres have been offered individually through Lloyds Auctions in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event with all proceeds going to Motor Racing Ministries.

Each tyre comes complete with Lowndes’ signature and a letter of authenticity from Dunlop Motorsport Manager, Kevin Fitzsimons.

The current bids on the tyres sit at $AUD1600 (right) and $AUD1220 (left).

“That day in Newcastle was certainly an emotional one,” said Lowndes.

“I have obviously done some Supercar endurance racing since, but that was my farewell to full-time racing.

“I enjoyed ripping up those tyres with the post-race burnouts and both tyres are now almost works of art, especially the right-hand rear.

“It is terrific that Dunlop and Triple Eight have made the tyres available for such a great cause and I would encourage fans to dig deep – there will never be another couple of tyres like these ever again.”

A pair of rear tyres from Jamie Whincup’s championship-winning car in 2009 raised $AUD4700.

One hundred percent of proceeds from these rare pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, who are a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

This is the seventh monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]