Victorian Supercars teams to relocate to Sydney Motorsport Park

Victorian-based Supercars teams and drivers will relocate to Sydney Motorsport Park following consultation with New South Wales and Victorian health authorities.

The move comes after the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, announced the border with New South Wales would be closed to all Victorians from July 7 at 23:59 local time/AEST.

Following this morning’s announcement, Supercars said it would consult the relevant governments and health authorities.

A statement from Supercars read, “Following ongoing discussions with NSW and Victorian health authorities, all Victorian team personnel and drivers will relocate to Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of next weekend’s Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint.”

Teams will have access to garages at Sydney Motorsport Park from this evening as teams flee the southern state.

“Supercars has been closely monitoring the situation in Victoria and teams had been preparing to bring forward travel dates in advance of today’s announcement,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“We appreciate their willingness to play their part, to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Supercars and the wider community.

“We remain agile and continue to work with all government stakeholders, relevant medical officials and teams on ensuring we race in a safe and compliant way.”

Support categories for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint are still to be confirmed, but it is understood the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series will still feature.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series was also expected to play support to Supercars.

It is expected the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint will maintain its July 18-19 date.