Supercars looking at options for Victorian teams

Supercars organisers are investigating options for its teams as the Victoria and New South Wales border gets set to close on Tuesday night.

Today the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, announced new measures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move has cast doubt over the forthcoming Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint with Kelly Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Erebus Motorsport, Tickford Racing, and Team 18 all based in Melbourne.

“Supercars is aware of the announcement made this morning by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews regarding tomorrow night’s impending closure of the Victoria-New South Wales border,” said a Supercars Spokesperson.

“Discussions are underway with all key health and government authorities regarding options for Victorian-based teams.

“Supercars will release further information regarding planning for the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint in due course.”

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to take place at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 18-19.