ON THIS DAY: July 6

2018: Lowndes eyeing ‘bucket list’ Le Mans opportunity
Craig Lowndes is hoping retirement from full-time Supercars racing will allow him to finally achieve a long held ambition of racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours.
2016: Former IndyCar driver in Supercars test
EJ Viso has warmed up for his Stadium Super Trucks drive in Townsville with a brief test aboard a V8 Supercar.
2013: Pye on track after surviving chopping block
Team owner Lucas Dumbrell is backing Scott Pye to put in a solid performance this weekend despite admitting that he considered replacing the rookie ahead of the Townsville event.
