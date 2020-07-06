LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 6 > View

Super2 round set to go ahead at SMP > View

Victorian Supercars teams to relocate to Sydney Motorsport Park > View

ARDC: No plans to bring SMP Supercars event forward > View

Victorian Super2 teams could join exodus to NSW > View

Victorian Supercars teams flee state ahead of border closure > View

WORLD WRAP: Piastri leads F3 Championship > View

NSW to allow border crossings for ‘essential workers’ > View

Supercars looking at options for Victorian teams > View

Victoria-New South Wales border to close > View

Hamilton: taking a knee ‘about equality, not politics or promotion’ > View

NASCAR crew member hospitalised after pit lane pile-up > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: July 6

ON THIS DAY: July 6

By

Monday 6th July, 2020 - 7:45pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 6.

2018: Lowndes eyeing ‘bucket list’ Le Mans opportunity

Craig Lowndes is hoping retirement from full-time Supercars racing will allow him to finally achieve a long held ambition of racing at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

2016: Former IndyCar driver in Supercars test

EJ Viso has warmed up for his Stadium Super Trucks drive in Townsville with a brief test aboard a V8 Supercar.

2013: Pye on track after surviving chopping block

Team owner Lucas Dumbrell is backing Scott Pye to put in a solid performance this weekend despite admitting that he considered replacing the rookie ahead of the Townsville event.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com