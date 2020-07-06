ARDC: No plans to bring SMP Supercars event forward

Sydney Motorsport Park is still working towards hosting Supercars on July 18-19 despite teams rushing across the Victorian border.

With border restrictions set to come into effect tonight for Melburnians and closure to all Victorians set for tomorrow, teams and drivers are racing to get across to New South Wales.

In the hours that followed this morning’s border closure announcement, rumours surfaced that Supercars organisers might look to bring the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint forward to this weekend.

However, a spokesperson for Sydney Motorsport Park circuit promoter the Australian Racing Drivers’ Club (ARDC) said they were not aware of any plans to change the date.

They also said work was still ongoing to have the circuit capable of hosting the planned night race, ruling out the possibility of hosting the event so soon in its current guise.

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to see a single night race take place on Saturday followed by two races on Sunday during the day.

The ARDC is currently in the midst of installing lights at the circuit, which are set to be used for the first time at limited capacity at the mid-July event.

“We put our second-to-last pole in today, so we’ve got one to go and the guys have been working really hard and really late to get that in and make it happen,” said the ARDC spokesperson.

“We couldn’t make it happen for this weekend, not night racing. We need that extra time and every minute we’ve got. It wouldn’t happen for this weekend.”

