Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 5.
2015: HRT to run Brock tribute livery in Townsville
The Holden Racing Team will continue its 25th anniversary celebrations in Townsville by running a livery that harks back to its 1997 season.
2014: Lucas di Grassi stars in second Formula E test
Audi sportscar star Lucas di Grassi set the pace in the second day of testing for the all new electric FIA Formula E Championship at Donington Park.
2013: Walkinshaw seats vacant as co-driver practice commences
The three-car Walkinshaw Racing stable remains with just one confirmed endurance pilot as the first co-driver practice session kicks off in Townsville today.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]