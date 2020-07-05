LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 5

Sunday 5th July, 2020 - 11:52am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 5.

2015: HRT to run Brock tribute livery in Townsville

The Holden Racing Team will continue its 25th anniversary celebrations in Townsville by running a livery that harks back to its 1997 season.

2014: Lucas di Grassi stars in second Formula E test

Audi sportscar star Lucas di Grassi set the pace in the second day of testing for the all new electric FIA Formula E Championship at Donington Park.

2013: Walkinshaw seats vacant as co-driver practice commences

The three-car Walkinshaw Racing stable remains with just one confirmed endurance pilot as the first co-driver practice session kicks off in Townsville today.

