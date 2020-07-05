LATEST

Hamilton issued grid penalty for yellow flag infringement > View

Hamilton non-penalty under review > View

Stewart clinches Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries title > View

LIVE STREAM: Round 6 of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome > View

MECHANIC: Blair Julian, lights to flag with Scott Dixon > View

Stewart on verge of Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries title > View

ON THIS DAY: July 5 > View

NETWORK: Guttler Diesel, Terry and Ali Guttler > View

VIDEO: Indianapolis Grand Prix race highlights > View

Power laments costly dramas at Indianapolis > View

Webber hails Piastri’s debut F3 race win > View

Bottas believes he had even more pace > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Hamilton non-penalty under review

Hamilton non-penalty under review

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 5th July, 2020 - 10:23pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton

Stewards are reviewing the decision to not penalise Lewis Hamilton for an alleged yellow flag breach in qualifying at the request of Red Bull Racing.

UPDATE: Hamilton penalised; CLICK HERE for more

Hamilton set his fastest lap of Q3 with yellows out after Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas ran off in front of him at Turn 4 of the Red Bull Ring.

He was in initially cleared with stewards citing the discrepancy between yellow flags and green light panels.

“Hearing to review a decision (document 33), petition of review submitted by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing,” read the relevant document.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo claimed that his only flying lap of Q3 had been affected by having to slow for the yellow signals.

Race start for the Austrian Grand prix is 23:10 AEST, with Hamilton currently due to start from second position.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com