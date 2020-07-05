LATEST

Dixon takes big victory as Power plunges to 20th

By

Sunday 5th July, 2020 - 8:32am

Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon made the best of a conveniently timed Caution to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by almost 20 seconds while Will Power fell from pole to 20th.

Having also won the season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) is now 29 points clear at the top of the IndyCar Series after just two races.

Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) is his nearest rival off the back of a third placing on the Brickyard’s road course, where it was Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) who finished second as Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) failed to make the chequered flag.

Power (Team Penske) led until he pitted on Lap 17, swapping one set of red tyres for another, and was back in front once the two-stoppers, led by Rahal, made their first on Lap 26 of 80.

Dixon, who qualified seventh and emerged sixth from the first corner, started on black tyres and held position until he exchanged them for reds on Lap 10.

With 35 laps completed, Power led team-mate Josef Newgarden and Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey, the latter of whom qualified on the front row.

Dixon was 10th having made his second stop two laps earlier and the New Zealander was a major beneficiary when Oliver Askew lost the rear of his McLaren SP car and smacked the wall entering the main straight.

The Caution trapped the top three, who had to wait for pit lane to open before they could file in, at which time Rahal assumed the lead again.

Behind Car #15 were two of the other two-stoppers in Spencer Pigot (Citrone Buhl Autosport with RLL) and Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing), Dixon was fourth, Power sat 13th, and Newgarden was next.

The front-runners were unchanged at the restart, before Dixon and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) got by Daly on Lap 42.

The former continued his rise with a move on Pigot on Lap 45 before passing Rahal, who was on black tyres, for the lead on Lap 49.

Dixon had gapped Rahal by 9.5s by the time the latter made his second pit stop on Lap 54 with Pagenaud, who qualified only 20th, following #15 into the lane from sixth position.

Chip Ganassi Racing responded by calling Car #9 in on the following lap and Dixon maintained his effective lead over Rahal.

Power also pitted on Lap 55, taking on black tyres, but he stalled when trying to drive out of his box and plunged to 23rd.

Once the cycle had completed at the end of Lap 62, Dixon led by around 13 seconds from Rahal, Pagenaud, Herta, rookie Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing), and Newgarden, with Power was still 23rd.

Rahal faced pressure from Pagenaud in the latter stages but there was no change to the top eight, rounded out by Pato O’Ward (McLaren SP), thereafter.

Santino Ferrucci (Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan) finished ninth and Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) took 10th, while Power only recovered three spots in the run home.

Newgarden sits third in the series, 40 points behind Dixon, with Power back in 15th and Rossi in 23rd.

The latter occupied seventh position at the only restart of the race but soon pitted with a technical problem and was classified 25th, second-last, for the afternoon.

Races 3 and 4 take place next weekend at Road America.

Results: Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road course)

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Race time/Split Pit stops Status Grid pos
1 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 1:41:59.3232 3 Running 7
2 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F +19.9469 2 Running 4
3 22 Simon Pagenaud D/C/F +20.5642 3 Running 20
4 88 Colton Herta D/H/F +25.0882 3 Running 3
5 21 Rinus VeeKay (R) D/C/F +25.6361 3 Running 18
6 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F +25.7133 3 Running 14
7 1 Josef Newgarden D/C/F +31.8973 3 Running 6
8 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F +33.8363 3 Running 13
9 18 Santino Ferrucci D/H/F +43.0469 2 Running 15
10 30 Takuma Sato D/H/F +44.8913 4 Running 17
11 29 James Hinchcliffe D/H/F +46.1674 3 Running 19
12 20 Conor Daly D/C/F +49.9774 2 Running 8
13 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay D/H/F +50.4892 3 Running 12
14 26 Zach Veach D/H/F +52.2172 4 Running 22
15 10 Felix Rosenqvist D/H/F +56.6884 3 Running 9
16 59 Max Chilton D/C/F +1:00.2317 3 Running 10
17 60 Jack Harvey D/H/F +1:03.8457 3 Running 2
18 4 Charlie Kimball D/C/F +1:05.5192 3 Running 24
19 55 Alex Palou (R) D/H/F +1:06.4782 3 Running 21
20 12 Will Power D/C/F +1:11.6129 3 Running 1
21 14 Dalton Kellett (R) D/C/F +1 lap 3 Running 26
22 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F +1 lap 3 Running 25
23 24 Sage Karam D/C/F +1 lap 3 Running 23
24 45 Spencer Pigot D/H/F +6 laps 2 Mechanical 16
25 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F +39 laps 2 Mechanical 11
26 7 Oliver Askew (R) D/C/F +46 laps 1 Contact 5

Race winner: 80 laps
(C)hassis: D=Dallara | (E)ngine: C=Chevy, H=Honda | (T)yre: F=Firestone

Series points

Pos Driver Pts
1 Scott Dixon 104
2 Simon Pagenaud 75
3 Josef Newgarden 64
4 Colton Herta 58
5 Graham Rahal 54
6 Zach Veach 50
7 Conor Daly 46
8 Pato O’Ward 42
9 Ryan Hunter-Reay 41
10 Marcus Ericsson 40
11 Rinus VeeKay 38
12 Santino Ferrucci 31
13 Charlie Kimball 31
14 James Hinchcliffe 31
15 Will Power 31
16 Ed Carpenter 30
17 Jack Harvey 28
18 Oliver Askew 27
19 Felix Rosenqvist 25
20 Marco Andretti 24
21 Takuma Sato 23
22 Tony Kanaan 20
23 Alexander Rossi 20
24 Alex Palou 18
25 Max Chilton 14
26 Dalton Kellett 9
27 Sage Karam 7
28 Spencer Pigot 7

