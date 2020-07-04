Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 4.

2018: Management shake-up at McLaren as Boullier quits

McLaren has announced a shake-up of its leadership team and structure following the resignation of Racing Director Eric Boullier.

2017: SuperUtes set for Townsville 400 unveil

Supercars will unveil the first two examples of the new SuperUtes at the Watpac Townsville 400 on Thursday.

2013: Friendly fire prompts ‘ground rules’ at FPR

Ford Performance Racing spearhead Mark Winterbottom says the ground rules between team-mates have been clarified following his clash with David Reynolds in Darwin.

