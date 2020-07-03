WRC releases revised calendar

FIA World Rally Championship organisers have released a revised, eight-round calendar for the current season.

The campaign resumes in September with the world championship debut of Rally Estonia on the first weekend of September, followed by three more events in Europe and the finale in Japan.

Rounds in Belgium and Croatia could also be added, the former in the form of the Ypres Rally which is slated for the first weekend of October.

Rally Argentina has now officially been cancelled, having initially been postponed during the shortened Mexico round which coincided with the cancellation of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

“Today’s restart announcement sends a clear signal that the 2020 WRC is back in business,” said WRC Promoter Managing Director Oliver Ciesla.

“WRC Promoter has worked tirelessly with the FIA, our competitors, teams and potential rallies, in exceptional circumstances, to revise the calendar.

“Today’s news allows the WRC to restart at an appropriate time and ensure a season worthy of world championship status.

“Fans demonstrate huge passion for WRC in both Estonia and Italy. The expectation there, and across the sport in general, will build rapidly from now ahead of September’s championship restart.”

Estonia has hosted candidate events for the past two years, and takes the date which New Zealand was to have returned to the WRC on.

Turkey, Germany, and Japan host Rounds 5, 6, and 8 respectively, with each event on its original date, while Rally Italia Sardegna has ended up on the former Rally GB weekend at the end of October/start of November having been postponed from June.

Sebastien Ogier leads the championship by eight points from Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Elfyn Evans after three rounds so far.

FIA World Rally Championship 2020 calendar Revised

Rnd Rally Date 1 Monte-Carlo Jan 23-26 2 Sweden Feb 13-16 3 Mexico Mar 12-15 4 Estonia Sep 4-6 5 Turkey Sep 24-27 6 Germany Oct 15-18 7 Italy Oct 29-Nov 1 8 Japan Nov 19-22

Belgium (Ypres Rally, Oct 2-4), Croatia (date TBC) may be added to calendar