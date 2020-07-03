Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 3.

2011: Casey Stoner takes pole in Mugello

Casey Stoner has qualified on pole for tomorrow night’s MotoGP event at Mugello, Italy.

2015: Q&A: Betty Klimenko on the evolution of Erebus

In an extended interview with Speedcafe.com, Betty Klimenko outlines the driving force behind the current restructure of Erebus Motorsport and her vision for the team’s future.

2010: Hayden Paddon leads Rally of Whangarei

Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon holds a 70-second lead in the International Rally of Whangarei midway through the two-day event.

