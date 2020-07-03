LATEST

DOWNLOAD: 2020 F1 Spotter Guide > View

Kiwi out of S5000 due to travel restrictions > View

VIDEO: Brock: Over the Top trailer > View

PREVIEW: Australians abound in FIA Formula 3 Championship > View

PREVIEW: A look at every team in F1 2020 > View

ON THIS DAY: July 3 > View

WRC releases revised calendar > View

Darwin organisers have ‘contingency plans’ amid COVID threat > View

Grand prix rider to face hearing for breach of testing regs > View

Vettel had 'no discussions' before Ferrari dumping > View

ARDC hopes for 10,000 spectators at Sydney > View

GALLERY: Leclerc takes to the Maranello streets > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » DOWNLOAD: 2020 F1 Spotter Guide

DOWNLOAD: 2020 F1 Spotter Guide

By

Friday 3rd July, 2020 - 4:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

As the Formula 1 season gets underway in Austria, get re-acquainted with the look of the 2020 grid with the Speedcafe.com Spotter Guide.

DOWNLOAD HERE

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com