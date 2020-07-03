Darwin organisers have ‘contingency plans’ amid COVID threat

Organisers of the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown have ‘contingency plans for several eventualities’ in place for the event at a time when Victoria sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week it was announced that limited spectators would be allowed to attend the August 8-9 event at Hidden Valley.

That statement from event organisers, issued by Supercars, went so far as to say the event could even be called off entirely.

The Northern Territory is set to open its borders from July 17 though anyone arriving in the territory from a declared hotspot will have to quarantine for 14 days.

“We are working closely with Supercars and the Department of Health around the requirements for teams located in hot spots,” the statement read.

“One thing we have learnt with COVID-19 is that the situation can change by the hour, so from the beginning our planning has included contingency plans for several eventualities.

“The event will not go ahead if there is any risk to Territorians.”

Queensland Chief Health Officer declared a number of hotspots in Victoria, and its borders will remain closed to visitors from the state despite opening to the rest of the country on July 10, with South Australia stating it too would keep its border closed to Victorian travellers.

On Tuesday it was announced in Victoria on Tuesday that several postcode areas would come under tightened restrictions.

Supercars yesterday confirmed the next round of the championship would be held at Sydney Motorsport Park, and not Winton Motor Raceway.

It’s a move that allows those connected with the sport to attend without the need to quarantine either before or after the event as New South Wales’ borders remain open.

However, restrictions in place in the Northern Territory would still need to be overcome for Victorian teams and personnel.

After contacting NT Major Events Company, Speedcafe.com understands Supercars is currently working through plans that would enable those teams and their respective staff to attend.

Half of the Supercars field is based out of Victoria with Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, and Kelly Racing together accounting for 12 entries in the 24 car field.