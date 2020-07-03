ARDC hopes for 10,000 spectators at Sydney

Upwards of 10,000 spectators could attend the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint next month according to the Australian Racing Drivers’ Club.

As first revealed by Speedcafe.com, the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will race at Sydney Motorsport Park after it was forced to drop Winton Motor Raceway due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Originally the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown was to be the first event with spectators, however, it has since been confirmed the second Sydney event will feature crowds.

Supercars has confirmed ticketing details and daily limits will be confirmed in the coming days.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Australian Racing Drivers’ Club CEO Glenn Matthews said Supercars is working with the New South Wales Government to have as many people as they are allowed.

“I know that Supercars are working towards the maximum amount on a venue like that, which is 10,000,” said Matthews.

“The grandstand would be limited to probably 1100 (spectators) because it holds a bit over 4000.

“There might be a combination of park and view and stuff like that as well.

“All those sorts of logistics are being worked out and naturally being worked out between Supercars and government.”

Late last month the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed coronavirus restrictions would be eased and allow spectators to attend events.

Matthews said fans will have to purchase tickets in advance as a means of gathering data for possible contact tracing.

He added the NRL matches that are set to take place at stadiums with a maximum 10,000 spectators will provide Supercars organisers with a case study for its event in mid-July.

“We gather people’s information from that process, that’s all being worked through with Supercars at the minute,” he said.

“In New South Wales we’re going to see that tested with NRL. We’ll certainly be able to see it for the weekend with crowds allowed back in stadiums from this weekend.

“I guess we can carefully watch that and see if there are any learnings to come out of that. I’m quite confident, given what we delivered a couple of weeks ago.

“We’re still going to segregate people from the paddock, which is understandable.

“All of the spectating will be on the grandstand side from that Turn 18, the last turn, all along the main straight along Turn 1 and 2.

“We’ll certainly fit a lot of people there and keep proper social distancing.”

Round 4 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint, is set to take place on July 18-19.