LATEST

Supercars returns to Sydney under lights > View

VIDEO: Mercedes talk challenges ahead of F1 return in Austria > View

Victorian teen ‘little bit gutted’ at potentially missing NZ title shot > View

McLaren makes livery tweak for #WeRaceAsOne movement > View

Dumped Formula E driver secures new seat > View

Supercars looks to strike balance with two-day events in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Vettel previews F1 return with Austrian doubleheader > View

ON THIS DAY: July 1 > View

Second Sydney event set to replace Winton > View

Earnhardt Jr. recalls how secret GM test led to Supercars drive > View

McLaughlin concerned Winton could be cut > View

Teenager announces part-time S5000 programme > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » VIDEO: Mercedes talk challenges ahead of F1 return in Austria

VIDEO: Mercedes talk challenges ahead of F1 return in Austria

By

Thursday 2nd July, 2020 - 10:35am

Share:

LinkedIn

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, Mercedes talks about the challenges they’ll face on Formula 1’s doubleheader return to racing in Austria.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com