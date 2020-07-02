Supercars stick to Gardner Circuit for second Sydney event

Supercars will continue to use the Gardner Circuit configuration for its second Sydney Motorsport Park event next month.

As first revealed by Speedcafe.com, the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will host it’s second straight event at the western Sydney circuit this season.

The possibility of running on the shorter Druitt Circuit was rumoured amid discussions Sydney Motorsport Park would replace Winton Motor Raceway on the calendar.

The Druitt Circuit bypasses the traditional Turn 5-6-7 section, instead, turning left at Turn 4 over a crest and rejoining at what is Turn 8 on the Gardner Circuit.

The inaugural Sydney SuperNight in 2018 was initially set to run the shorter eight-turn configuration until a decision was made to use the 18-turn Gardner Circuit.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Australian Racing Drivers’ Club CEO Glen Matthews said the idea was floated but ultimately scuppered.

“That was certainly something that we put forward and something I think (Supercars) did consider,” said Matthews when asked if the Druitt Circuit was a possibility.

“But I think it’s better racing for spectators on the longer circuit. If you have just the short circuit, I think there are three passing opportunities you eliminate out of the equation.

“It becomes a bit harder for cars to pass. I think this a really good solution.”

While Supercars will race under lights for the first time this year, the new permanent lighting fixtures won’t be at full capacity for July 18-19.

It means part of the circuit will be lit by temporary lighting, much like the circuit was in the original Sydney SuperNight.

Matthews said it will give fans “a bit of a taste” of what to expect in December when the Supercars season is concluded at the Sydney circuit.

However, it will mean contractors are working non-stop to get the circuit lighting infrastructure to its most complete state possible.

“The night race will be a combination of some of the permanent lights and we’ll supplement them with some temporary lighting as well,” he said.

“By (July), what will be completed is pretty much the north circuit. The lights on the inside from Turn 18, the last turn, all the way to Turn 1, Turn 2, all on the inside of the track will be done and then most of them on the outside.

“It’s really up around Turn 4, Turn 5, Turn 6, around there we’ll light that up using temporary lights out the back.

“I had a chat with our project manager last night, it’s just the electrical contractors and they’ll do double shifts and work around the clock.

“For us, it’s a bit of a test, it’s not the full-on lights like we’re going to see in December, which are themed.

“They’ll be different colours down the main straight. Nevertheless, it’s going to be great to see tremendous opportunities for spectators as well.”

The Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint will take place on July 18-19.

Fan attendance has been confirmed with ticket information and daily limits expected to be announced in the coming days.