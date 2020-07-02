Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 2.

2016: Supercars waits on new Ipswich deal

CEO James Warburton is confident that Supercars will return to Queensland Raceway next year amid crucial talks over the venue’s management rights.

2011: No Sydney round for World Series

World Series Sprintcars will not visit Sydney Speedway in season 2011/2012, instead opting for a more regional focus and an unprecedented five rounds to be conducted in Western Australia.

2010: Cam McConville’s full-time return chance

Cameron McConville is in line to turn his one-off drive of the Gulf Western Oils Commodore VE next weekend at the Surogen Townsville 400 into a larger role with the team later this season.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.