ON THIS DAY: July 2

2016: Supercars waits on new Ipswich deal
CEO James Warburton is confident that Supercars will return to Queensland Raceway next year amid crucial talks over the venue’s management rights.
2011: No Sydney round for World Series
World Series Sprintcars will not visit Sydney Speedway in season 2011/2012, instead opting for a more regional focus and an unprecedented five rounds to be conducted in Western Australia.
2010: Cam McConville’s full-time return chance
Cameron McConville is in line to turn his one-off drive of the Gulf Western Oils Commodore VE next weekend at the Surogen Townsville 400 into a larger role with the team later this season.
