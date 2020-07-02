LATEST

GALLERY: Himalayan Heroes, international

By

Thursday 2nd July, 2020 - 4:30pm

Created by Perth-based entrepreneur Rex Havoc, Himalayan Heroes is a multifaceted adventure company which explores out of the way places in countries like India, Nepal, Mongolia, China, Tibet, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

There are no Sheratons or sheets on these tours, but there is everything you need for some hard-arsed fun and experiences either as a solo traveler or part of your own personally-organised group.

CLICK HERE to check out this week’s Bucket List.

DJI_0010
DJI_0015
FIN05469
FIN05671
FIN05694
FIN06202
FIN06636
FIN06955
FIN07479
L1000671
L1000755
L1000769
L1010016
L1010550
L1010620-2
L1010795
L1010810
L1010865
L1020049
L1020291
L1020425
L1020470
L1020519
L1020651-Edit
L1020828
L1020900
L1020988
L1030132
L1030257
L1030324
L1030477
L1030493
L1030653
L1030712
L1030847
L1040113
L1040242
L1040278
L1040454
L1040519
L1040568
L1040651
L1040680

