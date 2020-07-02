Dumped Formula E driver secures new seat

Dumped Audi Sport Formula E driver Daniel Abt has secured a lifeline in the all-electric category courtesy of NIO 333.

Abt will replace Ma Quinghua for the remaining six races of the 2019-20, having started the campaign with the Audi Sport ABT Shaeffler squad.

The German was dropped from the team after an incident during the Home Challenge Esports competition when a professional sim racer took his place for an event.

Initially suspended by Audi, it was subsequently confirmed that he had been dropped from the team.

Abt has been an ever-present on the Formula E grid since its inception in 2014, with the latest development set to extend that unbroken run.

“I always loved racing and Formula E, therefore the opportunity to race in the final six races, my home races, and continue my record of competing in every single Formula E race is very exciting.

“I have been working with a leading manufacturer for the last three years, therefore, I have a lot of experience and input for the team.

“I will do everything I can to achieve results together with Oliver (Turvey, team-mate).”

Vincent Wang, CEO of the NIO 333 outfit, added: “When the possibility of signing Daniel for the Berlin finale was presented to me, it was an exciting prospect.

“As the saying goes in the eastern world, ‘a prodigy who returns is more precious than gold’, but the controversies surrounding him during the Race at Home Challenge reached quite a high level and will bring two opposite opinions.

“In the end, after discussing with some key figures of the paddock, we have decided to give Daniel an opportunity to return to Formula E.

“We welcome him with open arms into the team, we hope the home hero will redouble our efforts to finish this extraordinary season in style.”

During his Formula E career Abt has recorded two wins and a best championship result of fifth in 2017-18.

His best result in the current season is a sixth place in the second race in Saudi Arabia last November.

Formula E is set to resume the 2019-20 season with six races across three events at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, starting from August 5.