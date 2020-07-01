Watch Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel preview the return of Formula 1 with back-to-back weekends at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
VIDEO: Vettel previews F1 return with Austrian doubleheader > View
Second Sydney event set to replace Winton > View
Earnhardt Jr. recalls how secret GM test led to Supercars drive > View
McLaughlin concerned Winton could be cut > View
Teenager announces part-time S5000 programme > View
Alonso's Indianapolis 500 challenger revealed > View
Renault to introduce chassis upgrades in Austria > View
Kostecki takes positives away from ‘hectic’ weekend > View
Le Mans ticket sales suspended > View
Ryan relishes return to tools but recognises ‘critical roles’ > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]