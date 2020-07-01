ON THIS DAY: July 1

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
2016: White to spearhead Ipswich redevelopment plans
Experienced motorsport administrator Damien White will spearhead the planned major redevelopment of Queensland Raceway.
2017: Marquez continues Sachsenring pole streak
Marc Marquez has taken his eighth pole in as many years at the Sachsenring in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.
2011: V8 Supercars confirms historic USA event
V8 Supercars will compete in the United States from 2013, competing at the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
