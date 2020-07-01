LATEST

ON THIS DAY: July 1

Wednesday 1st July, 2020 - 4:55pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 1.

2016: White to spearhead Ipswich redevelopment plans

Experienced motorsport administrator Damien White will spearhead the planned major redevelopment of Queensland Raceway.

2017: Marquez continues Sachsenring pole streak

Marc Marquez has taken his eighth pole in as many years at the Sachsenring in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

2011: V8 Supercars confirms historic USA event

V8 Supercars will compete in the United States from 2013, competing at the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

