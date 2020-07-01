Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, July 1.

2016: White to spearhead Ipswich redevelopment plans

Experienced motorsport administrator Damien White will spearhead the planned major redevelopment of Queensland Raceway.

2017: Marquez continues Sachsenring pole streak

Marc Marquez has taken his eighth pole in as many years at the Sachsenring in qualifying for the German Grand Prix.

2011: V8 Supercars confirms historic USA event

V8 Supercars will compete in the United States from 2013, competing at the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

