Supercars ‘assessing all options’ for Winton

Supercars is assessing its options for the Truck Assist Winton SuperSprint after the Queensland Government announced new restrictions at its borders.

Today Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed it would close its borders to Victoria following a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Anyone travelling from Victoria – including Queensland residents – must complete a hotel quarantine at their own expense for 14 days.

That poses a challenge for Queensland-based Supercars teams and drivers just three weeks out from the event at Winton Motor Raceway, which is set to take place on July 18-19.

Triple Eight Race Engineering, DJR Team Penske, and Matt Stone Racing are all based in Queensland.

“We are aware of this afternoon’s announcement from the Queensland Government,” a Supercars spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“At this early stage, we are assessing all options regarding the Truck Assist Winton SuperSprint and will advise in due course.

“We will continue to prioritise above all else the safety and wellbeing of our people, teams, drivers and officials.”

More information is expected to be released tomorrow.

Today the Queensland Government announced it would proceed with Stage 3 easing of restrictions on July 10.

As a result, it will open its borders to every other state in the country, except Victoria.