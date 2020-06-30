NT confirms crowds allowed for Supercars at Darwin

Supercars and the Northern Territory Government have confirmed crowds will be allowed to attend the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

Tickets have gone on sale and are limited to just 4500 people across the two-day event at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The event will be the first on the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship calendar to host crowds since the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March.

Support categories will not feature at the event and formats are still to be confirmed.

“This is obviously great news for Supercars and for fans of sports in the Northern Territory,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“The past few months have been tough on everyone, and we have worked hard behind the scenes to get our championship back up and running and, importantly, getting fans back trackside.

“Thanks to the Northern Territory Government, we are now at the stage where we are able to take the next step on the journey back to normal racing.

“It will be an honour to see 4500 fans at Hidden Valley each day cheering on their favourite drivers.

“This is certainly a positive milestone for us and we are thrilled that this year’s Darwin Triple Crown will be run in front of our supporters.”

As part of a new COVID-19 safety plan, merchandise stalls will be relocated and a small selection of food and beverage vendors will be on-site.

Supercars has confirmed its annual transporter parade will still take place, however, it will not stop in the CBD.

The government has requested social distancing be adhered to along the stretch of the parade.

“Territorians love their motorsports and we are pleased to host the first Supercars event with crowds here in Darwin,” said Lauren Moss, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Culture.

“The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown is the biggest event on the Top End’s dry season calendar and the fact it can go ahead with spectators this year is incredible – a real boost for fans and the Territory’s events industry.

“The programme will be different this year but fans are guaranteed plenty of action on the track. Tickets are limited, so get in as soon as you can for this unique, one-off version of our beloved Supercars.

“The wellbeing of attendees is paramount and the team from Northern Territory Major Events Company will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, Virgin Australia Supercars, Motorsport Australia and the Sport Organising Committee to hold the event in line with COVID-19 precautions.”

Concerts will not take place this year and fans will not be able to have access to the paddock, which is restricted to the teams and drivers.

Territorians who have already purchased their tickets will have first priority to repurchase new tickets.

Pre-sale tickets are available for 48 hours before going on sale to the general public at 09:00 on July 2.