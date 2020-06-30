Injured Dovizioso to line up for MotoGP season opener

The Ducati factory team will field Andrea Dovizioso at the opening MotoGP race of the season at Jerez next month despite currently recovering from a broken collarbone.

Dovizioso underwent surgery on his left collarbone after breaking it in a motocross crash in Faenza last Sunday.

Following the successful operation, Ducati has since confirmed the Italian will line up for the season opener.

“Andrea Dovizioso went under successful surgery to the left collarbone at Policlinico di Modena yesterday evening,” the team wrote on social media.

“He will start rehabilitation immediately and take part in the 2020 MotoGP season opener at Jerez on 19 July 2020.”

Following the operation, Dovizioso revealed that he has returned home.

“The surgery went well, and I want to thank all the medical team that did the operation so quickly,” he said.

“I don’t feel much pain, and that makes me very optimistic.

“I came home this morning, and during the afternoon, I will plan my rehabilitation.

“I am confident that in these weeks I will be able to recover and that I will be in full shape in time for the first 2020 GP in Jerez.”

Dovizioso is in the final year of his current deal with Ducati.

The 2020 MotoGP kicks off at Jerez on July 19.