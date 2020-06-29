LATEST

Formula Ford issues tentative calendar > View

POLL: Did changes to Supercars make for better racing? > View

VIDEO: Hamlin victorious in second Pocono NASCAR race > View

Percat disappointed at being unable to share celebrations > View

Tickford boss hails Courtney debut ‘a great start’ > View

Wolff: Adjusting to spending cap like climbing Everest > View

Brown: New F1 regs hit McLaren’s ‘sweet spot’ > View

Dovizioso into surgery after breaking collarbone > View

McLaughlin: Supercars heading ‘the right way’ but more change needed > View

Percat optimistic Winton can work despite low degradation > View

VIDEO: Harvick hangs on to win at Pocono > View

Hazelwood could ‘taste a win’ before car failure > View

Home » News » National » Formula Ford issues tentative calendar

Formula Ford issues tentative calendar

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 29th June, 2020 - 2:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Formula Ford at Wakefield Park

Australian Formula Ford Championship organisers have issued a tentative, revised calendar for its 2020 season.

The season would take in four rounds, most likely in the eastern states but potentially finishing at The Bend instead of Phillip Island.

It will not commence, however, until free movement is allowed through the country.

“Please note that these dates are subject to COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed in all states and territories and all state borders open before we hold our first round of the AFFC,” reads the Formula Ford Association’s (FFA) announcement.

Rounds 1 and 2 are set to be held at New South Wales state events at Sydney Motorsport Park in August and Wakefield Park in September.

The field moves to Queensland Raceway in October, when it is slated to race at an Australian Motor Racing Series meeting.

Round 4 will be held at Island Magic at the end of November or, if that event does not go ahead, with AMRS at The Bend on the first weekend of December.

Competitors are advised to not book accommodation/travel yet, with updates to follow once each round is confirmed.

Australian Formula Ford Championship 2020 calendar Revised, provisional

Rnd Venue Programme Date
1* Sydney Motorsport Park NSW state round Aug 1-2
2 Wakefield Park NSW state round Sep 26-27
3* Queensland Raceway AMRS Oct 24-25
4* Phillip Island** Island Magic Nov 28-29

* Australian Formula Ford 1600 Championship round
** Alternative meeting: The Bend, AMRS, Dec 5-6

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com