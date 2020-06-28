LATEST

VIDEO: Courtney recounts tough Tickford debut > View

Drivers find Sydney vibe ‘very weird’ without fans > View

Fullwood hails strong rookie performance at SMP > View

McLaughlin chasing small improvements for Sunday > View

Van Gisbergen, Coulthard: Aero wash ‘the worst it’s ever been’ > View

GALLERY: Sydney SuperSprint Saturday > View

McLaughlin holds off van Gisbergen in Supercars’ return race > View

Supercars signs five-year broadcast deal with Sky Sport > View

McLaughlin storms to pole for Race 7 > View

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Million dollar Monaro flagged as potential export ban > View

Whincup edges McLaughlin in final practice at SMP > View

Home » News » Supercars » VIDEO: Courtney recounts tough Tickford debut

VIDEO: Courtney recounts tough Tickford debut

By

Sunday 28th June, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Following his debut with Tickford Racing, Speedcafe.com caught up with James Courtney to talk about a challenging but fruitful first hit out at Sydney Motorsport Park.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com