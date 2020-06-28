LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 28

Sunday 28th June, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 28.

2016: US opportunities no distraction for McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin says he wants to win a Supercars Championship and a Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 before looking to race for Team Penske in the United States.

2018: Porsche smashes Nordschleife lap record

Porsche has smashed the long standing outright lap record at the infamous Nürburgring-Nordschleife with its 919 Hybrid Evo LMP1 challenger.

2010: V8 drivers: Change was required at AGP

Leading drivers Mark Winterbottom and Jason Bright have applauded the revised race format for next year’s non-championship V8 Supercars race at the Australian Grand Prix.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

