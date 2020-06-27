LATEST

VIDEO: Hazelwood's 'wild' return to racing amid pandemic

VIDEO: Hazelwood’s ‘wild’ return to racing amid pandemic

By

Saturday 27th June, 2020 - 7:30am

On the eve of the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, Todd Hazelwood spoke with Speedcafe.com about his “wild” journey from Melbourne airport to the track.

