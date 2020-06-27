LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 27

Saturday 27th June, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 27.

2017: Supercars eyeing Bathurst eSports event

Supercars is assessing the possibility of hosting an eSports event at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 prior to forming its own virtual racing championship next year.

2018: Supercars working through 2019 calendar options

Supercars is running through 2019 calendar scenarios with teams and media partners as it edges closer to finalising its schedule.

2015: Rossi sets record pace to claim Assen pole

Valentino Rossi produced a blistering display to smash the Assen qualifying lap record to scoop pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix.

