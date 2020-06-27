LATEST

Fullwood tops rookie session at SMP

Daniel Herrero

Saturday 27th June, 2020 - 10:47am

Bryce Fullwood has topped the first Virgin Australia Supercars Championship session since the outbreak of COVID-19, for rookie and second-year drivers, at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United pilot set the early pace in the #2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore before racking up the fastest two laps of the 20-minute session at the very end.

The first of those was a 1:30.6737s which dislodged Macauley Jones from first position, before Fullwood set a 1:30.5517s with the chequered flag out.

Jones therefore ended up 0.4756s adrift in the #21 CoolDrive ZB Commodore with the first time he had registered in the session, a 1:31.0273s, just after being shown a bad sportsmanship flag for track limits breaches at Turn 05.

Garry Jacobson was third-fastest of the six participants with a best of 1:31.1269s in the #35 YellowCover ZB Commodore.

Fourth through sixth respectively were Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore), Jake Kostecki (#34 Unit ZB Commodore), and Jack Smith (#4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore).

All were on the hard compound of tyre, according to computer timing.

Practice 1, when all 24 cars are allowed to take to the track, starts at 11:00 local time/AEST.

Results: Rookie Practice

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:30.5517  
2 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.0273 0:00.4756
3 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.1269 0:00.5752
4 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.5643 0:01.0126
5 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:31.8445 0:01.2928
6 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:32.2477 0:01.6960

