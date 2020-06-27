Live updates of the Supercars Championship from Sydney Motorsport Park, presented by Castrol.
Submit your questions (via ‘comment’ next to the LIVE icon below) on Live Updates for the expert Speedcafe.com panel to answer.
Lorenzo denies talks with Ducati > View
Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View
VIDEO: Kelly explains new engineering challenges for Sydney > View
WAU gives Courtney ‘cheat sheet’ ahead of Tickford debut > View
Supercars doctor: ‘Many hours’ spent on SMP protocols > View
Williams reveals new F1 livery for 2020 season > View
VIDEO: Hazelwood’s ‘wild’ return to racing amid pandemic > View
VIDEO: Courtney talks Tickford debut and expectation to win > View
De Pasquale's Erebus future still undecided > View
Australian GT firms up 2020 calendar > View
Michelin forms partnership with The Bend > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]