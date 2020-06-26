Supercars announces Winton formats, support line-up

Supercars has announced race formats and the support line-up for next month’s Truck Assist Winton SuperSprint.

Set to take place at Winton Motor Raceway on July 18-19, the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will take in three 35-lap race across the two-day event.

A qualifying session on Saturday will be followed by a top 10 shootout to determine the grid for Race 10 of the championship.

Back-to-back qualifying sessions return for Sunday morning to decide the grid for Race 11 and Race 12.

While not confirmed by Supercars as yet, 105 km race format would allow for cars to run from start to finish without refuelling – in line with the format for the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

The Winton event will see teams given three sets of hard compound tyres and only two sets of soft compound tyres for the duration of the event.

Support classes have also been finalised, which includes the combined grid Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, it will also feature Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

Supercars has also confirmed a combined rookie practice sessions for Supercars and Super2 Series rookies.

Super2/Super3 will have one practice followed by one qualifying and one race on Saturday then a qualifying and race on Sunday to close out the weekend.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and the Toyota 86 Series will both have three races split across Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier this week Supercars confirmed it would not have crowds attend Winton Motor Raceway, signalling the first event to have spectators could be the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

The Truck Assist Winton SuperSprint takes place on July 18-19.