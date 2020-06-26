Supercars announces return of Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge

Supercars has announced the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge will return this year across five events.

The challenge will be held at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, Truck Assist Winton SuperSprint, BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, Penrite Oil Sandown event, and Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

First run in 2017, DJR Team Penske claimed the inaugural edition of the challenge and went on to tie with Brad Jones Racing a year later. Last year Brad Jones Racing claimed the spoils.

The competition sees times recorded from pit stops, where drivers must stop for a minimum two-tyre change.

The fastest crews at each event receive a score of 24, while the slowest team receives a score of one point.

The top four pit crews will compete for a top prize of $20,000 and the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge Golden Rattle Gun trophy on Friday night before the Bathurst 1000.

Cash prizes will be awarded during the ‘round robin’ stage, with first through to third place claiming $5500, $3500, and $2000 respectively before the finale.

“We’re delighted PIRTEK is getting behind pit crews who have had to adapt to changes as part of our return to racing,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“We’ve altered our rules regarding pit stops, which means crews will have to get everything right

during the races to prove they are the best in the business.

“The final at Mount Panorama has been popular among fans at the track and across our Fox Sports Broadcast, so we’re very pleased that PIRTEK has continued to back this initiative.”

Pirtek Chief Executive officer Stephen Dutton added, “Pirtek is proud to continue our partnership with the 2020 Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge that will reward teams for being the toughest and fastest at the all-important pit stops.

“A pit stop sees the high pressure sport utilising many of the super tough products that Pirtek provides including hoses, adaptors and couplings that need to stand up to the huge demands placed on them by the Pit Crew Teams.

“The teams get the chance to showcase their skills, even more so now with only two rattle guns as opposed to the usual four, in what has now made the pitstop become one of the most critical parts of the race.

“We wish all the teams well and look forward to see which team will obtain the PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge Golden Rattle Gun perpetual trophy.”

Fans will be able to keep up to date with the progress of teams via the official Supercars website.