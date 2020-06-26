LATEST

Speedcafe.com's ultimate Sydney SuperSprint survival kit

Friday 26th June, 2020 - 3:00pm

Everything you need to get through the Sydney SuperSprint

Speedcafe.com will be your ultimate accompaniment this weekend for all your BP Ultimate SuperSprint Supercars action.

R&J Batteries Event Guide

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes full on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

CLICK HERE to view and download the Event Guide.

Castrol Live Updates

Free live updates of the Supercars Championship from Sydney Motorsport Park, presented by Castrol.

Got a question? Simply drop a comment during Live Updates and our expert panel will answer it.

CLICK HERE to tune into Castrol Live Updates.

Speedcafe.com Sydney Bingo

Speedcafe.com has created a special Supercars return to racing-themed bingo card for fans to enjoy at home.

Simply download and print ahead of this weekend’s Sydney SuperSprint, then cross off each event as it occurs during the weekend broadcast.

CLICK HERE to view and start playing Bingo.

Speedcafe.com Sydney Sweep

Speedcafe.com has constructed a user-friendly downloadable sweep for Supercars return to racing at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular office or home sweep, the format comes via a free electronic PDF.

CLICK HERE to view and download your own custom Sweep.

Speedcafe.com News on Messenger

Keep in the know with the latest motorsport news, results, personalised news subscriptions and breaking news alerts all within Facebook Messenger.

CLICK HERE to get started on Messenger.

Speedcafe.com socials

Subscribe and follow Speedcafe.com social media channels.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Speedcafe.com daily newsletter

Subscribe to the Speedcafe.com newsletter to get all the latest breaking news and results directly to your inbox.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

