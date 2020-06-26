LATEST

Red Bull completes 'filming day' without Verstappen > View

Craig Lowndes’ last Supercars tyres up for grabs > View

Supercars announces Winton formats, support line-up > View

Supercars at Bathurst 12 Hour ‘still under discussion’ > View

Petrucci named as Tech3 rider, Espargaro to leave KTM > View

LIVE STREAM: TCR Australia SimRacing Series Round 1 > View

New book documenting Seton’s career to be released > View

Ricciardo: 10 races for ‘legit’ F1 title > View

Slade TCR test to run into second day > View

Increased Lansvale branding for Percat car in Sydney > View

Australian candidate selected for potential Ferrari academy berth > View

VIDEO: On-board Ferrari F60 at Mugello Circuit, Italy > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Red Bull completes ‘filming day’ without Verstappen

Red Bull completes ‘filming day’ without Verstappen

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 26th June, 2020 - 8:35am

Share:

LinkedIn

Alexander Albon drives during the filming day pic: Red Bull Racing Twitter

Red Bull Racing has undertaken a pre-Austria ‘filming day’ at Silverstone without Max Verstappen, due to the United Kingdom’s border restrictions.

Alexander Albon instead drove one of its 2020 cars, an RB16, in what represented a dry run for the new Formula 1 protocols which will be in place when the season commences next month at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen could, in theory, have partaken in the filming day, but would have had to arrive in the country 14 days in advance in order to serve quarantine.

Per F1 regulations, running was limited to 100km, on demonstration-specification tyres.

Red Bull’s approach emulates that of Racing Point, which used one of its allowed filming days to have Lance Stroll drive an RP20 around Silverstone last week, and AlphaTauri, which had both its drivers in a car at earlier Imola this week.

The factory teams of Renault, Mercedes, and Ferrari opted to use ‘Testing of Previous Cars’ provision to complete longer programmes at the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, and Mugello, respectively.

The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on July 3-5.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com